Human Rights Observatory

The boomer generation hit the economic jackpot. Young people will inherit their massive debts

By Renaud Foucart, Senior Lecturer in Economics, Lancaster University Management School, Lancaster University
Young people in Britain could be forgiven for despairing at the financial pressures they face – and feeling that previous generations enjoyed a much fairer economic environment. Then just to add to their worries about home ownership and a precarious jobs market, along comes the gloomy announcement that the UK’s public debt is now 100% of GDP.

That debt…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
