Ketamine: what you need to know about the UK’s growing drug problem
By Ian Hamilton, Honorary Fellow, Department of Health Sciences, University of York
Harry Sumnall, Professor in Substance Use, Liverpool John Moores University
There is growing awareness of the problems caused by the use of a fast-acting drug called ketamine. Often referred to as K or ket, it was made a class B drug in the UK in 2014 and is illegal to buy or sell. Possessing the drug can lead to a maximum five-year prison sentence and supplying the drug up to 14 years in prison.
Ketamine is an effective anaesthetic and plays an important part in battlefield…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, September 26, 2024