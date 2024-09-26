The seven greatest cover songs of all time – according to music experts
By Glenn Fosbraey, Associate Dean of Humanities and Social Sciences, University of Winchester
Conor Caldwell, Assistant Professor in Irish Traditional Music, University of Limerick
Daniel Ash, Visiting music lecturer, University of Winchester
Eva Petersen, Lecturer in music, Liverpool Institute for Performing Arts
Howard Monk, Senior Teaching Fellow, Music Management, University of Southampton
Justin Patch, Associate Professor and Chair of Music, Vassar College
Stephen Ryan, Course Director, MA in Songwriting, University of Limerick
We recently asked subscribers to our arts and culture newsletter, Something Good, to name their favourite cover song. We received a range of replies, from Beyoncé’s reimagining of the Dolly Parton classic, Jolene, to Nirvana’s MTV Unplugged…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, September 26, 2024