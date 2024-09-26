Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Workplace wellbeing programmes often don’t work – but here’s how to make them better

By Jolanta Burke, Senior Lecturer, Centre for Positive Health Sciences, RCSI University of Medicine and Health Sciences
Programmes rooted in positive psychology may be one way to help all employees get something out of workplace wellbeing initiatives.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ South Africa has a good childhood vaccination system – what’s stopping it from being great
~ Ethiopia’s grand plans for Addis Ababa: 4 essential reads on the social cost of transforming an African city
~ How the cost of living crisis and games industry turmoil could hurt Sony’s PlayStation 5 Pro release
~ The boomer generation hit the economic jackpot. Young people will inherit their massive debts
~ Ketamine: what you need to know about the UK’s growing drug problem
~ The seven greatest cover songs of all time – according to music experts
~ Sexual fantasies: should you share them with a partner?
~ Ukraine recap: Putin’s nuclear sabre-rattling becomes more ominous
~ Oil pollution in North Sea is ‘grossly underestimated’, suggests new report
~ Eric Adams indictment: How campaign finance violations often grow into dramatic scandals
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter