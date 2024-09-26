Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Sexual fantasies: should you share them with a partner?

By Matt Kimberley, Assistant Lecturer in Psychology, Birmingham City University
Jade Elliott, Senior Lecturer of Psychology, Liverpool John Moores University
Samuel Jones, Lecturer in Applied Cognitive Psychology, The Open University
The actor Gillian Anderson has just released a book of sexual fantasies. Titled Want, it catalogues a diverse range of fantasies submitted anonymously by women from around the world.

It is not the first to do so. In 1973, American author Nancy Friday published My Secret Garden, a volume that provoked…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
