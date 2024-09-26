We curated a podcast playlist for you: National Day for Truth and Reconciliation
By Vinita Srivastava, Senior Editor, Culture + Society / Host + Exec. Producer, Don't Call Me Resilient
Marisa Sittheeamorn, Student Journalist, Don't Call Me Resilient podcast
This playlist of podcast episodes invites listeners to engage in learning and unlearning; to acknowledge the tragic legacies of residential schools and to move beyond a single day of remembrance.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, September 26, 2024