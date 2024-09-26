Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Access to a GP can make all the difference in surviving lung cancer – and that is a problem for Māori

By Ross Lawrenson, Professor of Population Health, University of Waikato
Chunhuan Lao, Senior Research Fellow, School of Health, University of Waikato
Half of all GP practices in New Zealand have closed their books to new patients. This means people are going on emergency departments for care – with deadly outcomes when it comes to lung cancer.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
