Access to a GP can make all the difference in surviving lung cancer – and that is a problem for Māori
By Ross Lawrenson, Professor of Population Health, University of Waikato
Chunhuan Lao, Senior Research Fellow, School of Health, University of Waikato
Half of all GP practices in New Zealand have closed their books to new patients. This means people are going on emergency departments for care – with deadly outcomes when it comes to lung cancer.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, September 26, 2024