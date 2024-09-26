Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The universe is smoother than the standard model of cosmology suggests – so is the theory broken?

By Ian G. McCarthy, Reader of Astrophysics, Liverpool John Moores University
Given how unfathomably large the universe is, it is perhaps understandable that we haven’t yet cracked all its secrets. But there are actually some pretty basic features, ones we used to think we could explain, that cosmologists are increasingly struggling to make sense of.

Recent measurements of the distribution of matter in the universe (so-called large-scale structure)


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Grattan on Friday: Experts want Albanese to lead on indoor air quality as part of pandemic planning
~ Himpathy: the psychology of why some people side with perpetrators of sexual misconduct – podcast
~ David Olusoga’s new book joins the struggle to make Black history mainstream
~ Starmer promises ‘homes for heroes’ – here’s what we know about veteran homelessness in England
~ Greener nanomaterials could transform how our everyday stuff is made
~ Airdropping vaccines to eliminate canine rabies in Texas – two scientists explain the decades of research behind its success
~ Bees have irrational biases when choosing which flowers to feed on − just like human shoppers do
~ Fungal infections known as valley fever could spike this fall - 3 epidemiologists explain how to protect yourself
~ Who is Tim Walz? Understanding the Minnesota Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party can help make sense of the VP candidate
~ The audacity of Kamala Harris’ laughter – and the racist roots of Trump’s derision
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter