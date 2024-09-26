Airdropping vaccines to eliminate canine rabies in Texas – two scientists explain the decades of research behind its success
By Rodney E. Rohde, Regents' Professor & Chair, Medical Laboratory Science, Texas State University
Charles Rupprecht, Affiliate Professor of Veterinary Medicine, Auburn University
Two rabies epidemics in animals spurred a state health emergency in Texas and a program that oversees annual mass wildlife vaccination. Millions of doses have been distributed since the ‘90s.
- Thursday, September 26, 2024