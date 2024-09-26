Tolerance.ca
Bees have irrational biases when choosing which flowers to feed on − just like human shoppers do

By Claire Therese Hemingway, Assistant Professor of Ecology & Evolutionary Biology, University of Tennessee
Just like people confronted with a sea of options at the grocery store, bees foraging in meadows encounter many different flowers at once. They must decide which ones to visit for food, but it isn’t always a straightforward choice.

Flowers offer two types of food: nectar and pollen, which can vary in important ways. Nectar, for instance, can fluctuate in concentration, volume, refill rate and accessibility. It also contains secondary metabolites, such as caffeine and nicotine, which can be either disagreeable…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
