Fungal infections known as valley fever could spike this fall - 3 epidemiologists explain how to protect yourself

By Jennifer Head, Assistant Professor of Epidemiology, University of Michigan
Alexandra K. Heaney, Assistant Professor in Climate and Health Epidemiology , University of California, San Diego
Simon Camponuri, PhD Candidate in Environmental Health Sciences, University of California, Berkeley
Cases of valley fever are typically most prevalent in California’s Central Valley and southern Arizona, but they have been increasing in California’s central and southern coastal areas.The Conversation


