Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Who is Tim Walz? Understanding the Minnesota Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party can help make sense of the VP candidate

By Gabriel Paxton, PhD Candidate, Boston University
Walz, who is set to debate JD Vance on Oct. 1, comes from a particular kind of progressive politics in the Midwest, united under the Minnesota Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Grattan on Friday: Experts want Albanese to lead on indoor air quality as part of pandemic planning
~ Himpathy: the psychology of why some people side with perpetrators of sexual misconduct – podcast
~ The universe is smoother than the standard model of cosmology suggests – so is the theory broken?
~ David Olusoga’s new book joins the struggle to make Black history mainstream
~ Starmer promises ‘homes for heroes’ – here’s what we know about veteran homelessness in England
~ Greener nanomaterials could transform how our everyday stuff is made
~ Airdropping vaccines to eliminate canine rabies in Texas – two scientists explain the decades of research behind its success
~ Bees have irrational biases when choosing which flowers to feed on − just like human shoppers do
~ Fungal infections known as valley fever could spike this fall - 3 epidemiologists explain how to protect yourself
~ The audacity of Kamala Harris’ laughter – and the racist roots of Trump’s derision
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter