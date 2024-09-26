Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Grocery stores that donate expiring food − instead of price discounting or discarding − make higher profits

By John Lowrey, Assistant Professor of Supply Chain and Health Sciences, Northeastern University
All major supermarkets and retailers that sell groceries, such as Kroger, Walmart and Costco, give large amounts of food to food banks and pantries. In 2022, retailers donated close to 2 billion pounds of food across the United States, which amounted to US$3.5 billion that year. The estimated value of donated food was…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Grattan on Friday: Experts want Albanese to lead on indoor air quality as part of pandemic planning
~ Himpathy: the psychology of why some people side with perpetrators of sexual misconduct – podcast
~ The universe is smoother than the standard model of cosmology suggests – so is the theory broken?
~ David Olusoga’s new book joins the struggle to make Black history mainstream
~ Starmer promises ‘homes for heroes’ – here’s what we know about veteran homelessness in England
~ Greener nanomaterials could transform how our everyday stuff is made
~ Airdropping vaccines to eliminate canine rabies in Texas – two scientists explain the decades of research behind its success
~ Bees have irrational biases when choosing which flowers to feed on − just like human shoppers do
~ Fungal infections known as valley fever could spike this fall - 3 epidemiologists explain how to protect yourself
~ Who is Tim Walz? Understanding the Minnesota Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party can help make sense of the VP candidate
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter