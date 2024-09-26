Big lithium plans for Imperial Valley, one of California’s poorest regions, raise a bigger question: Who should benefit?
By Manuel Pastor, Distinguished Professor of Sociology and American Studies & Ethnicity, USC Dornsife College of Letters, Arts and Sciences
Chris Benner, Professor, and Director, Institute for Social Transformation, University of California, Santa Cruz
The promised ‘white gold rush’ would extract lithium alongside geothermal power production. The mineral is used in EV batteries, but even this less-polluting mining raises local health concerns.
© The Conversation
- Thursday, September 26, 2024