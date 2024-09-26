Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

MSF Boat Detained in Italy Again After Saving Hundreds

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A Libyan coast guards patrol boat approaches a Médécins Sans Frontières (MSF) team performing a rescue in the central Mediterranean Sea, September 19, 2024. © 2024 Jude Sunderland/Human Rights Watch The crew of the Geo Barents, the Médécins Sans Frontières (Doctors without Borders or MSF) rescue ship in the central Mediterranean Sea, had just brought on board a 7-month-pregnant Syrian woman when a voice crackled over the walkie-talkie: small boat fast approaching.As an observer on the ship, I ran to the bridge and watched a Libyan coast guard patrol boat—built in…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
