Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

In a new manifesto, OpenAI’s Sam Altman envisions an AI utopia – and reveals glaring blind spots

By Hallam Stevens, Professor of Interdisciplinary Studies, James Cook University
By now, many of us are probably familiar with artificial intelligence hype. AI will make artists redundant! AI can do lab experiments! AI will end grief!

Even by these standards, the latest proclamation from OpenAI chief executive Sam Altman, published on his personal…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Are private hospitals really in trouble? And is more public funding the answer?
~ ChatGPT is changing the way we write. Here’s how – and why it’s a problem
~ Easing Africa’s debt burdens: a fresh approach, based on an old idea
~ Eco-anxiety Q&A: how the IPCC’s vice-chair keeps her head cool on a warming planet
~ Japan: Acquittal of man who spent 45 years on death row pivotal moment for justice
~ DR Congo: Rwandan Forces, M23 Rebels Shell Civilians
~ Taiwan's ‘Iron Man of Asia’ is brought back into the limelight in a new documentary film
~ Global: Abortion rights defenders facing violence and stigmatization share powerful stories as part of Amnesty’s new podcast
~ ICRC President Mirjana Spoljaric: International humanitarian law was created to move beyond division, paving the way from polarization to peace
~ The common raupō once kept NZ’s wetlands and lakes thriving – now it could help restore them
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter