Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The common raupō once kept NZ’s wetlands and lakes thriving – now it could help restore them

By Rewi Newnham, Professor in Physical Geography, Te Herenga Waka — Victoria University of Wellington
Māori used all parts of raupō for weaving and food, but the plant also kept lakes healthy. This connection between cultural and ecological roles means its fate is closely linked with people.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ DR Congo: Rwandan Forces, M23 Rebels Shell Civilians
~ Taiwan's ‘Iron Man of Asia’ is brought back into the limelight in a new documentary film
~ Global: Abortion rights defenders facing violence and stigmatization share powerful stories as part of Amnesty’s new podcast
~ ICRC President Mirjana Spoljaric: International humanitarian law was created to move beyond division, paving the way from polarization to peace
~ Is an ankle sprain also a brain injury? How neuroscience is helping athletes, astronauts and ‘average Joes’
~ In a US presidential election with razor-thin margins, will ‘couch-sitters’ decide who wins?
~ Before Trump, there was a long history of race-baiting, fear-mongering and building walls on the US-Mexico border
~ Belarus Can’t Mask Its Ongoing Political Repression
~ Bangladesh: New Rohingya Refugees Lack Protection, Aid
~ Struggling to make decisions at work? Learn how to build confidence
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter