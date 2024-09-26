Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Is an ankle sprain also a brain injury? How neuroscience is helping athletes, astronauts and ‘average Joes’

By Gordon Waddington, AIS Professor of Sports Medicine Research, University of Canberra
Jeremy Witchalls, Associate Professor in Physiotherapy, University of Canberra
Have you ever thought of an ankle sprain as a brain injury? Most people probably wouldn’t.

However, we are starting to understand how the brain is constantly adapting, known as plasticity.

Even though the damage of an ankle sprain happens at the ankle, there may also be some changes going on in the brain to how it well it senses pain or movement.

One of our doctoral students, Ashley Marchant, has shownThe Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ DR Congo: Rwandan Forces, M23 Rebels Shell Civilians
~ Taiwan's ‘Iron Man of Asia’ is brought back into the limelight in a new documentary film
~ Global: Abortion rights defenders facing violence and stigmatization share powerful stories as part of Amnesty’s new podcast
~ ICRC President Mirjana Spoljaric: International humanitarian law was created to move beyond division, paving the way from polarization to peace
~ The common raupō once kept NZ’s wetlands and lakes thriving – now it could help restore them
~ In a US presidential election with razor-thin margins, will ‘couch-sitters’ decide who wins?
~ Before Trump, there was a long history of race-baiting, fear-mongering and building walls on the US-Mexico border
~ Belarus Can’t Mask Its Ongoing Political Repression
~ Bangladesh: New Rohingya Refugees Lack Protection, Aid
~ Struggling to make decisions at work? Learn how to build confidence
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter