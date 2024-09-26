Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Taiwan's ‘Iron Man of Asia’ is brought back into the limelight in a new documentary film

By Filip Noubel
Taiwan's first silver medal at any Olympic Games remains an unknown figure, but a new documentary is shedding light on the 'Iron Man of Asia' of the 1960s.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ DR Congo: Rwandan Forces, M23 Rebels Shell Civilians
~ Global: Abortion rights defenders facing violence and stigmatization share powerful stories as part of Amnesty’s new podcast
~ ICRC President Mirjana Spoljaric: International humanitarian law was created to move beyond division, paving the way from polarization to peace
~ In a US presidential election with razor-thin margins, will ‘couch-sitters’ decide who wins?
~ Before Trump, there was a long history of race-baiting, fear-mongering and building walls on the US-Mexico border
~ Belarus Can’t Mask Its Ongoing Political Repression
~ Bangladesh: New Rohingya Refugees Lack Protection, Aid
~ Struggling to make decisions at work? Learn how to build confidence
~ Mixing it up: hybrid work models can offer the best of both worlds for worker wellbeing and productivity
~ B.C.’s plan for involuntary addiction treatment is a step back in our response to the overdose crisis
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter