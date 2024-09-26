In a US presidential election with razor-thin margins, will ‘couch-sitters’ decide who wins?
By Jeff Bleich, Professorial fellow, Jeff Bleich Centre for Democracy and Disruptive Technologies, Flinders University
Rodrigo Praino, Professor & Director, Jeff Bleich Centre for Democracy and Disruptive Technologies, Flinders University
More than 40% of Democrats and Republicans didn’t vote in the past three US elections. These non-voters could be pivotal in deciding who wins this year’s contest.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, September 25, 2024