Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Global: Abortion rights defenders facing violence and stigmatization share powerful stories as part of Amnesty’s new podcast

By Amnesty International
People defending the right to abortion have revealed what it’s like to provide life-saving healthcare in the face of violence, repression and stigma, as part of Amnesty International’s second season of On the Side of Humanity podcast. The three-part series – slated for release on International Safe Abortion Day on 28 September and available via […] The post Global: Abortion rights defenders facing violence and stigmatization share powerful stories as part of Amnesty’s new podcast appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ DR Congo: Rwandan Forces, M23 Rebels Shell Civilians
~ Taiwan's ‘Iron Man of Asia’ is brought back into the limelight in a new documentary film
~ ICRC President Mirjana Spoljaric: International humanitarian law was created to move beyond division, paving the way from polarization to peace
~ In a US presidential election with razor-thin margins, will ‘couch-sitters’ decide who wins?
~ Before Trump, there was a long history of race-baiting, fear-mongering and building walls on the US-Mexico border
~ Belarus Can’t Mask Its Ongoing Political Repression
~ Bangladesh: New Rohingya Refugees Lack Protection, Aid
~ Struggling to make decisions at work? Learn how to build confidence
~ Mixing it up: hybrid work models can offer the best of both worlds for worker wellbeing and productivity
~ B.C.’s plan for involuntary addiction treatment is a step back in our response to the overdose crisis
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter