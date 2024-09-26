Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Belarus Can’t Mask Its Ongoing Political Repression

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A collage of photos portrays some of the hundreds of political prisoners currently detained in Belarus, displayed during a demonstration in Warsaw, Poland, May 18, 2024. © 2024 Jaap Arriens/NurPhoto via AP Photo Between July and September 2024, Aliaksandr Lukashenka signed four presidential decrees pardoning some of those convicted for “protest-related” and “extremism-related” crimes. As a result, authorities released 115 prisoners.  Many of those who “repented” their crimes when seeking a pardon were forced to do so with threats and physical violence.Despite…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
