Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Bangladesh: New Rohingya Refugees Lack Protection, Aid

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Villagers flee fighting between Myanmar security forces and the Arakan Army near the Bangladesh-Myanmar border in Cox's Bazar district, Bangladesh, February 6, 2024. © 2024 Syed Mahamudur Rahman/NurPhoto via AP Photo (Bangkok) – Bangladeshi authorities should allow Rohingya refugees fleeing violence in Myanmar to obtain protection and humanitarian assistance, Human Rights Watch said today. An estimated 18,000 Rohingya have arrived in Bangladesh in recent months to escape abuses amid the surging fighting between Myanmar’s military junta and the ethnic Arakan…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
