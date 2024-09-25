Mixing it up: hybrid work models can offer the best of both worlds for worker wellbeing and productivity
By Stephen Blumenfeld, Director, Centre for Labour, Employment and Work, Te Herenga Waka — Victoria University of Wellington
Chris Peace, Lecturer in Occupational Health and Safety, Te Herenga Waka — Victoria University of Wellington
Joanne Crawford, Worksafe New Zealand Chair in Health and Safety, Te Herenga Waka — Victoria University of Wellington
Roya Gorjifard, Doctoral Candidate, School of Health, Te Herenga Waka — Victoria University of Wellington
The demand for hybrid work agreements has been on the rise. And extensive research has shown that flexible work can be more productive than being in the office full-time.
- Wednesday, September 25, 2024