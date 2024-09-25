Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why are we seeing more pandemics? Our impact on the planet has a lot to do with it

By Olga Anikeeva, Research Fellow, School of Public Health, University of Adelaide
Jessica Stanhope, Lecturer, School of Allied Health Science and Practice, University of Adelaide
Peng Bi, Professor, School of Public Health, University of Adelaide
Philip Weinstein, Professorial Research Fellow, School of Public Health, University of Adelaide
When human activities disrupt and unbalance ecosystems, such as by way of climate change and biodiversity loss, things go wrong.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
