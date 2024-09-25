Our electricity workforce must double to hit the 2030 renewables target. Energy storage jobs will soon overtake those in coal and gas
By Jay Rutovitz, Research Director, Institute for Sustainable Futures, University of Technology Sydney
Chris Briggs, Research Director, Institute for Sustainable Futures, University of Technology Sydney
Elianor Gerrard, Senior Research Consultant, Institute for Sustainable Futures, University of Technology Sydney
The rapid shift in our electricity system calls for a huge increase in the workforce needed to construct, operate and maintain it. Urgent action on building up this workforce is needed.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, September 25, 2024