Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Even as urban foxes get bolder, people appreciate rather than persecute them, say psychologists

By Blake Morton, Lecturer of Animal Psychology, University of Hull
Charlotte Hopkins, Senior Lecturer, School of Environmental Sciences, University of Hull
For many, urban red foxes are a familiar sight in back gardens or city streets. Often, people delight in seeing them and the connection to wildlife they bring. Others find them a nuisance, whether because of their smell, poo or loud screaming noises during the breeding season. Some anecdotal reports indicate that foxes could be becoming bolder within cities – even riding…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
