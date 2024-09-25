Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Sexual strangulation has become popular – but that doesn’t mean it’s wanted

By Hannah Bows, Associate Professor in Criminal Law, Durham University
Strangulation has traditionally been viewed as a violent act and has long been recognised as an assault in criminal law.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Fan reviews and parodies of Amazon’s The Rings of Power show that ownership is not just determined by contracts
~ Even as urban foxes get bolder, people appreciate rather than persecute them, say psychologists
~ An oral weight loss pill has just passed early trials with promising results – here’s how it works
~ New solar cells break efficiency record – they could eventually supercharge how we get energy from the Sun
~ Nature is adapting to climate change – why aren’t we?
~ How better community engagement can improve emergency management in Canada
~ Oilsands workers are resistant to sustainable jobs, new research finds
~ Tanzania Authorities Arrest Opposition Politicians
~ The impact of China's fishing policies on West Africa
~ Climate change is easier to study when it’s presented as a game
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter