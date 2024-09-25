Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Tanzania Authorities Arrest Opposition Politicians

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Tanzanian police officers patrol the streets ahead of a demonstration over the alleged kidnapping and killing of opposition party members, Dar es Salaam, September 23, 2024. © 2024 Alinanuswe Mwanguku/AFP via Getty Images Tanzania authorities have arrested leading opposition politicians who had planned to demonstrate in response to a wave of enforced disappearances of party officials.On September 23, police arrested and later released on bail Freeman Mbowe, the chairman of the Chama Cha Demokrasia na Maendeleo (Chadema) party; Tundu Lissu, Mbowe’s deputy and…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
