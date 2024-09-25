Tolerance.ca
ICRC President Mirjana Spoljaric: International humanitarian law was created to move beyond division, paving the way from polarization to peace

Speech given by Mirjana Spoljaric, President of the International Committee of the Red Cross, Briefing to the UN Security Council – Maintenance of International Peace and Security, 25 September 2024, New York


