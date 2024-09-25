Tolerance.ca
Diet-related diseases are the No. 1 cause of death in the US – yet many doctors receive little to no nutrition education in med school

By Nathaniel Johnson, Assistant Professor of Nutrition and Dietetics, University of North Dakota
Madeline Comeau, Medical Student, University of North Dakota
On television shows like “Grey’s Anatomy,” “The Resident” and “Chicago Med,” physicians seem to always have the right answer.

But when it comes to nutrition and dietary advice, that may not be the case.

One of us is an assistant professor of nutrition and dietetics; the other is a medical student with a master’s degree in nutrition.

Both of us understand the powerful effects that food has on your health and longevity.…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
