Why do people still back Trump, after everything? 5 things to understand about MAGA supporters’ thinking
By Alex Hinton, Distinguished Professor of Anthropology; Director, Center for the Study of Genocide and Human Rights, Rutgers University - Newark
Despite Trump’s criminal record and other controversies, his supporters still see him as someone who is tough on immigration and good for the economy, an anthropologist who studies polarization finds.
- Wednesday, September 25, 2024