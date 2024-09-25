Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

South African women face exclusion from society due to gender-based violence – how they’re fighting back

By Amanda Gouws, Professor of Political Science and Chair of the South African Research Initiative in Gender Politics, Stellenbosch University
When South Africa became a democracy in 1994, a primary goal was to grant citizenship rights to all its people, in particular, to give the majority black South Africans rights they had been denied during colonialism and apartheid. This included the right to vote.

Apartheid segregated the population into ethnic groups. All but people classified as white were stripped of their rights. The 1996 constitution conferred upon citizens civil liberties such as the right to vote, movement, association…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ The impact of China's fishing policies on West Africa
~ Climate change is easier to study when it’s presented as a game
~ Continuing crackdown on churches and NGOs moves Nicaragua further from democracy to authoritarianism
~ What America’s history can teach us about debates on religious freedom and its importance for democracy
~ America is increasingly dependent on foreign doctors − but their path to immigration is getting harder
~ Diet-related diseases are the No. 1 cause of death in the US – yet many doctors receive little to no nutrition education in med school
~ Can you change your personality? Psychology research says yes, by tweaking what you think and do
~ Local government controls your roads, schools and utilities − but that doesn’t mean the US president doesn’t touch your life in important ways
~ What is ‘dark money’ political spending, and how does it affect US politics?
~ Why do people still back Trump, after everything? 5 things to understand about MAGA supporters’ thinking
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter