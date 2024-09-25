Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Kenya’s whistleblowers are key to fighting corruption: how a new law could protect them

By Gedion Onyango, Research Fellow, Firoz Lalji Institute for Africa, London School of Economics and Political Science
Kenya has published a draft bill outlining protections for whistleblowers. Long in the making, the Whistleblower Protection Bill 2024 could help to encourage disclosures in a country where 86% of the respondents to a 2023 survey feared what might happen to them if they reported corruption cases. Gedion Onyango, who researches public accountability…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ The impact of China's fishing policies on West Africa
~ Climate change is easier to study when it’s presented as a game
~ Continuing crackdown on churches and NGOs moves Nicaragua further from democracy to authoritarianism
~ What America’s history can teach us about debates on religious freedom and its importance for democracy
~ America is increasingly dependent on foreign doctors − but their path to immigration is getting harder
~ Diet-related diseases are the No. 1 cause of death in the US – yet many doctors receive little to no nutrition education in med school
~ Can you change your personality? Psychology research says yes, by tweaking what you think and do
~ Local government controls your roads, schools and utilities − but that doesn’t mean the US president doesn’t touch your life in important ways
~ What is ‘dark money’ political spending, and how does it affect US politics?
~ Why do people still back Trump, after everything? 5 things to understand about MAGA supporters’ thinking
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter
© 2024 Tolerance.ca® Inc. All reproduction rights reserved.

All information reproduced on the Web pages of www.tolerance.ca (including articles, images, photographs, and logos) is protected by intellectual property rights owned by Tolerance.ca® Inc. or, in certain cases, by its author. Any reproduction of the information for use other than personal use is prohibited. In particular, any alteration, widespread distribution, translation, sale, commercial exploitation or reutilization of the contents of the Web site, without the prior written permission of Tolerance.ca® Inc., is strictly forbidden. For information, please contact info@tolerance.ca

Tolerance.ca® Inc. is not responsible for external links nor for the contents of the advertisements appearing on Tolerance.ca®. Ads companies may use information about your visits to this web site in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you.
RSS