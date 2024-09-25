Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

When Russia and Israel talk about setting up ‘buffer zones’ what they are really talking about is a land grab

By Iain Farquharson, Lecturer in Global Challenges – Security Pathway Lead, Brunel University London
In the conflicts raging in Ukraine and the Middle East, we have recently seen calls for the establishment of what are being referred to as “buffer zones”.

Russia has proposed setting one up around Ukraine’s second city, Kharkiv in the north-east of the country. This, the Kremlin claims, is to protect Russian towns from shelling and missile attacks from Ukrainian territory.

Israel, meanwhile, wants to establish a buffer zone…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ The impact of China's fishing policies on West Africa
~ Climate change is easier to study when it’s presented as a game
~ Continuing crackdown on churches and NGOs moves Nicaragua further from democracy to authoritarianism
~ What America’s history can teach us about debates on religious freedom and its importance for democracy
~ America is increasingly dependent on foreign doctors − but their path to immigration is getting harder
~ Diet-related diseases are the No. 1 cause of death in the US – yet many doctors receive little to no nutrition education in med school
~ Can you change your personality? Psychology research says yes, by tweaking what you think and do
~ Local government controls your roads, schools and utilities − but that doesn’t mean the US president doesn’t touch your life in important ways
~ What is ‘dark money’ political spending, and how does it affect US politics?
~ Why do people still back Trump, after everything? 5 things to understand about MAGA supporters’ thinking
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter