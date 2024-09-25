Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Delirium: this common and frightening syndrome looks like dementia, but comes on much faster

By Laura Zaurín Paniagua, Docente e investigadora Grado en Enfermería Universidad San Jorge, Universidad San Jorge

“During the day he’s completely calm, but at night he gets very agitated.”

“Tonight she hasn’t stopped calling out for her mother, who passed away many years ago. But she’s been asleep all day, and it was almost impossible to wake her up.”

These testimonies will be relatable to many relatives and caregivers of an elderly person who has to spend time in hospital. They attest to a situation that is all too common: an elderly person is hospitalised, and experiences a sudden deterioration in their health, mainly characterised by spatial and temporal…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ The impact of China's fishing policies on West Africa
~ Climate change is easier to study when it’s presented as a game
~ Continuing crackdown on churches and NGOs moves Nicaragua further from democracy to authoritarianism
~ What America’s history can teach us about debates on religious freedom and its importance for democracy
~ America is increasingly dependent on foreign doctors − but their path to immigration is getting harder
~ Diet-related diseases are the No. 1 cause of death in the US – yet many doctors receive little to no nutrition education in med school
~ Can you change your personality? Psychology research says yes, by tweaking what you think and do
~ Local government controls your roads, schools and utilities − but that doesn’t mean the US president doesn’t touch your life in important ways
~ What is ‘dark money’ political spending, and how does it affect US politics?
~ Why do people still back Trump, after everything? 5 things to understand about MAGA supporters’ thinking
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter