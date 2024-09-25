Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

UN Takes Novel Step to Fix Global Economic System

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image The artwork "Non Violence" by artist Carl Fredrik Reuterswärd before the start of the United Nations Future Summit in New York, September 21, 2024. © 2024 Michael Kappeler/picture-alliance/dpa/AP Photo Global critics of the international financial architecture say the system is broken. As Brazilian President Lula da Silva said today addressing the United Nations General Assembly, it’s become “the Marshall Plan in reverse where the poorest finance the richest.” From realizing people’s socioeconomic rights to tackling climate change, the laws and institutions…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
