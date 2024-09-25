Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Texas National Guard Firing Pepper Spray Projectiles at Migrants

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image National Guard soldier stands guard on the banks of the Rio Grande river at Shelby Park in Eagle Pass, Texas on January 12, 2024. © 2024 Brandon Bell/Getty Images (Austin, TX) – The Texas National Guard has repeatedly fired pepper spray projectiles at arriving migrants, Human Rights Watch said today. The Texas legislature should deny additional funds for the Texas Military Department, which oversees the Texas National Guard, until this practice ends.In several incidents, including one newly documented by Human Rights Watch, Texas National Guard members fired pepper…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ The impact of China's fishing policies on West Africa
~ Climate change is easier to study when it’s presented as a game
~ Continuing crackdown on churches and NGOs moves Nicaragua further from democracy to authoritarianism
~ What America’s history can teach us about debates on religious freedom and its importance for democracy
~ America is increasingly dependent on foreign doctors − but their path to immigration is getting harder
~ Diet-related diseases are the No. 1 cause of death in the US – yet many doctors receive little to no nutrition education in med school
~ Can you change your personality? Psychology research says yes, by tweaking what you think and do
~ Local government controls your roads, schools and utilities − but that doesn’t mean the US president doesn’t touch your life in important ways
~ What is ‘dark money’ political spending, and how does it affect US politics?
~ Why do people still back Trump, after everything? 5 things to understand about MAGA supporters’ thinking
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter