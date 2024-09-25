Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why building new towns isn’t the answer to the UK’s housing crisis

By Amrita Kulka, Assistant Professor, Political Economy and Public Economics, University of Warwick
Nikhil Datta, Assistant Professor, Economics, University of Warwick
The UK’s new government is intent on building 1.5 million homes over the next five years. It’s all part of the plan to address the housing supply and affordability crisis.

Many of these homes are to be built in the form of large communities or new towns of more than 10,000 housing units each.…The Conversation


© The Conversation -
