Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Uruguay: More Support Needed for Independent Living

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image People with disabilities demonstrating in Montevideo, Uruguay, during the International Day of Persons with Disabilities, December 3, 2023.  © 2023 Gerardo Gaudin Uruguay is among the first countries in the Americas to provide personal assistance for people with disabilities in their care system, but has yet to provide services for everyone who require them for independent living.The program is riddled with gaps that leave many people with disabilities unable to access the support they need because it is limited by age and provided for limited hours.The government…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
