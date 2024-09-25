Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

How do women with disability and LGBTQIA+ people experience menopause?

By Kate O'Reilly, Director International (Programs & Engagement) | Lecturer School of Nursing and Midwifery, Western Sydney University
Kathleen Peters, Professor of Nursing, Associate Dean International and Engagement, Western Sydney University
Michelle O'Shea, Senior Lecturer, School of Business, Western Sydney University
Sam Jeffrey, PhD Candidate, NICM Health Research Institute, Western Sydney University
More than 85% of people with distressing menopause symptoms struggle to get appropriate care. These barriers can be compounded for LGBTQIA+ people and those living with disability.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
