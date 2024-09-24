Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Ontario’s closure of youth detention facilities has not resulted in more support for young people

By Jessica Evans, Assistant Professor, Criminology, Toronto Metropolitan University
Hannah Zur, Research Assistant, Department of Criminology and Social Justice, Toronto Metropolitan University
Linda Mussell, Lecturer, Political Science and International Relations, University of Canterbury
The closure of youth detention centres is a positive development. However, without adequate investment in community organizations that serve youth, it is a move set up to fail.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
