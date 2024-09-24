Ontario’s closure of youth detention facilities has not resulted in more support for young people
By Jessica Evans, Assistant Professor, Criminology, Toronto Metropolitan University
Hannah Zur, Research Assistant, Department of Criminology and Social Justice, Toronto Metropolitan University
Linda Mussell, Lecturer, Political Science and International Relations, University of Canterbury
The closure of youth detention centres is a positive development. However, without adequate investment in community organizations that serve youth, it is a move set up to fail.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, September 24, 2024