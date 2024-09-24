Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Reproductive coercion is a form of gender-based violence. It’s likely more common than we realise

By Desireé LaGrappe, PhD Candidate & Coordinator, Reducing Gender-based Violence Network | NHMRC and Fulbright grantee, La Trobe University
Angela Taft, Emeritus Professor, Judith Lumley Centre (JLC) of Mother, Infant and Family Health, La Trobe University
Kristina Edvardsson, Associate Professor, School of Nursing and Midwifery and the Judith Lumley Centre, La Trobe University
Laura Tarzia, Associate Professor and Deputy Lead of the Sexual and Family Violence Program at the Department of General Practice, The University of Melbourne
Leesa Hooker, Professor, Principal Research Fellow at the La Trobe Rural Health School, La Trobe University
Behaviour to ‘promote’ or prevent pregnancy can intersect with domestic, family and sexual violence. It weaponises someone’s reproductive capacity to control them.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Explainer: with hundreds dead in Lebanon, are Israel and Hezbollah violating international law?
~ Ontario’s closure of youth detention facilities has not resulted in more support for young people
~ Fostering a love of stories in a child’s first years is key to lifelong reading
~ Can we find hidden graves of murder victims with soil imaging? New Australian study gives it a try
~ UN Takes Small Step to Fix Global Economic System
~ Hong Kong: Academic Freedom Declines Under Security Law
~ Lebanese civilians are fleeing the south, fearing an Israeli invasion − a look back at 1982 suggests they have every reason to worry
~ NZ’s government plans to lift a ban on gene tech outside the lab – here’s what people think
~ Dutton’s nuclear plan would mean propping up coal for at least 12 more years – and we don’t know what it would cost
~ The ‘new’ antisemitism conflates criticism of Israel with prejudice against Jews. But it’s complicated
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter