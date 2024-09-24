Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

UN Takes Small Step to Fix Global Economic System

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image The artwork "Non Violence" by artist Carl Fredrik Reuterswärd before the start of the United Nations Future Summit in New York, September 21, 2024. © 2024 Michael Kappeler/picture-alliance/dpa/AP Photo Global critics of the international financial architecture say the system is broken. As Brazilian President Lula da Silva said today addressing the United Nations General Assembly, it’s become “the Marshall Plan in reverse where the poorest finance the richest.” From realizing people’s socioeconomic rights to tackling climate change, the laws and institutions…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
