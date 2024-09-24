Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Hong Kong: Academic Freedom Declines Under Security Law

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image City University students pushed away physical barriers to leave Post-it notes on the “Democracy Wall,” February 2022. © 2022 Inmedia Academic freedom in Hong Kong has severely declined since the Chinese government imposed the draconian National Security Law on the city on June 30, 2020.Students and faculty accustomed to academic freedom must now tread carefully to avoid retribution for what they teach, research, and publish, and even with whom they associate.Concerned governments and foreign universities with partnerships with Hong Kong universities should speak…


