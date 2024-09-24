NZ’s government plans to lift a ban on gene tech outside the lab – here’s what people think
By Marie McEntee, Senior Lecturer, School of Environment, University of Auckland, Waipapa Taumata Rau
Fabien Medvecky, Associate Professor in Science Communication, Australian National University
Marcus Rongowhitiao Shadbolt, Policy Analyst, Indigenous Knowledge
Melanie Mark-Shadbolt, Environmental sociologist, Indigenous Knowledge
Micheal Heimlick, Social Psychologist , Indigenous Knowledge
Vicki Macknight, Researcher in Science Communication, University of Otago
Discussions about the rules governing genetic technology in New Zealand remain complex. But they need not be marked by conflict, as long as people’s views and values are genuinely considered.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, September 24, 2024