Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

‘Russians at War’ documentary: From the Crimean to the Iraq War, soldier images pose questions about propaganda

By Martin Danahay, Professor, English Language and Literature, Brock University
A study of images of soldiers from the Crimean to the Iraq War examined how images may be just as significant for what they leave out as for what they reveal about soldiers as individuals.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ UK oil and gas workers risk becoming the ‘coal miners of our generation’
~ A Soldier’s Journey: new first world war memorial in Washington revitalises classic image of the ‘American doughboy’
~ Ludwig: in this comic BBC detective drama, puzzles are key to solving a murder – and understanding other people
~ The rise of the ‘megapub’: is bigger really better?
~ His Three Daughters: an honest reflection on death and the meaning of family
~ Exploding pagers and walkie-talkies are a reminder of how easily your devices can be hacked – here’s how to make sure they are safe
~ Can cryptocurrencies ever be green?
~ Sales jobs make people neurotic, but employers can protect workers’ health – just look at the construction industry
~ How ice, trees, coral and sediments help us reconstruct 2.6 million years of climate history: an introduction to paleoclimatology
~ Hockey in Canada: Can it still bridge divides in an era of political polarization?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter