Human Rights Observatory

Sales jobs make people neurotic, but employers can protect workers’ health – just look at the construction industry

By Selma Kadic-Maglajlic, Associate Professor of Marketing, Copenhagen Business School
Chronic uncertainty in B2B sales can cause mental health problems. These psychological risks need to be handled like any other workplace hazard.The Conversation


