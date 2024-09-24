Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

A brief history of former presidents running for reelection: 3 losses, 1 win and 1 still TBD

By Graeme Mack, Visiting Assistant Professor of History, University of Richmond
History illustrates that voters become galvanized and change their party allegiance when former US presidents run for a nonconsecutive term.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Sally Rooney’s new novel, Intermezzo, is her longest and best consideration of ‘idiotic desire and love’ yet
~ How to archive your photos in the digital age
~ Parents with disabilities have faced discrimination for years in the US, but new rules will help ensure that child welfare systems treat them more fairly
~ Customers like diversity from brands − but can smell hypocrisy a mile away
~ No, immigrants aren’t eating dogs and cats – but Trump’s claim is part of an ugly history of myths about immigrant foodways
~ On the US-Mexico border, the records of Trump and Harris reflect the national mood of less immigration, not more
~ Why home insurance rates are rising so fast across the US – climate change plays a big role
~ Did Romans really fight rhinos? Sports historian explains the truth behind the battle scenes in Ridley Scott’s Gladiator II
~ War affects girls and boys differently: what we found in our study of children in the DRC
~ Know your place: what happened to class in British politics – a new podcast series from The Conversation Documentaries
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter