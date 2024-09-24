Tolerance.ca
Sri Lanka’s new leftist president marks departure from political family rule

By Amalendu Misra, Professor of International Politics, Lancaster University
Sri Lanka has sworn in 55-year-old leftist politician Anura Kumara Dissanayake as its new president. There was no clear winner after the first round of votes from Saturday’s election had been counted. But Dissanayake, who is commonly known by his initials AKD, emerged victorious after a count of the second-choice votes.

His election is something of a watershed. It was the first time since Sri Lanka gained independence in 1948 that the presidential race was decided by a second round of counting after either…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
